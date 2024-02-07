Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $20,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after acquiring an additional 167,261 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000.

VGT opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.88 and a 200 day moving average of $449.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $343.39 and a 52-week high of $513.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

