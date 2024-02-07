Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after buying an additional 926,319 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,902,000 after buying an additional 285,629 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after buying an additional 435,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,695,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,851,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

