Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 24,258 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.78% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after buying an additional 235,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,338,000 after buying an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,813,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSUS stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.2517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

