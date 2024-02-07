Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

