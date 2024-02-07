Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 11,430 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,412,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.