Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 11,430 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,412,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.