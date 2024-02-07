Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 70,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $388.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.96 and its 200 day moving average is $391.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.