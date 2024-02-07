Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,909 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of APi Group worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,300,000. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,611,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,771,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

