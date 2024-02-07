Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) vs. Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Financial Comparison

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Auto Parts 4Less Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29% Shift4 Payments 4.24% 26.36% 5.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Shift4 Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.07 -$17.78 million ($7.74) -0.01 Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 3.08 $75.10 million $1.67 44.54

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift4 Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Auto Parts 4Less Group and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift4 Payments 1 1 17 0 2.84

Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $81.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.15%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.