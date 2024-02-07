Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.20. The stock had a trading volume of 399,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

