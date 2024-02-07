Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,445 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $133,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,592,000 after buying an additional 450,366 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,085,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,055,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after buying an additional 122,689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,012. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

