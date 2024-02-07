Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $14.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

CDMO stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $134,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,527. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

