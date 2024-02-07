Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.0 %
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
