AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.60

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.60 ($30.75) and traded as high as €30.60 ($32.90). AXA shares last traded at €30.41 ($32.70), with a volume of 2,351,259 shares traded.

AXA Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.81 and a 200-day moving average of €28.60.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

