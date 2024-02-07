Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $302,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

