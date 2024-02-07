Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.10.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

