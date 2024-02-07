AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stephens

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Get AZEK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, reaching $44.07. 1,885,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,266. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 1.87. AZEK has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in AZEK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,449,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the period.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.