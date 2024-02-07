B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 909,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,057,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $571.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

In related news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

