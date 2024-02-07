B. Riley Weighs in on Century Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

CCS opened at $87.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

