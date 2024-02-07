Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.5 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,617,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.