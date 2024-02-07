Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,434 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 8.06% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MMTM traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.95. 974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a one year low of $161.47 and a one year high of $217.02.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

