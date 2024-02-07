Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ON by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,434. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. On Holding AG has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

