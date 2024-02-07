Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.52. 7,462,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,635,948. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of -89.63 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

