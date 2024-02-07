Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $22.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,772,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 461,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,082. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

