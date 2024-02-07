Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 3.90% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.00. 6,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.69. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

