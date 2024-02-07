Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,302,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

