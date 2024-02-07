Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $4.64 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 71,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $136,393,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE SO traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,269. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

