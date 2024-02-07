Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.19. 80,568,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,740,055. The company has a market cap of $602.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

