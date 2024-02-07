Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF makes up 1.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 1.72% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

EFIV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,484. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The company has a market cap of $987.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

