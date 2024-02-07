Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,361. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $363.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $361.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

