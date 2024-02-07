Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,894 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 146.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 603,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 303,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,349. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $36.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HASI. Mizuho increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

