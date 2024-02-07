Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Banc of California by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Down 3.1 %

BANC stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.66%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Further Reading

