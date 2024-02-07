Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

