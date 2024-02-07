Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) (CVE:BGM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) (CVE:BGM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.41. Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.
Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$227.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14.
About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V)
Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.
