Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for TEGNA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,821,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,449,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after purchasing an additional 781,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in TEGNA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

