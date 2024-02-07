BCE (BCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCE Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

