BCE (BCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BCE Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of BCE stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Institutional Trading of BCE
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCE
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.