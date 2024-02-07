Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

BDX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

