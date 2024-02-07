Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,847 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.75. 5,279,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $532.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $119.67.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

