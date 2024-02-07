Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,482. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.