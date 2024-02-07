Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,665 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. 1,327,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,144. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

