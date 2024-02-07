Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.1% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.63. 3,825,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,575,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

