Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 163,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,563. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.67. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 9.31 and a twelve month high of 11.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

