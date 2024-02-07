Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $32.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,255.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,170. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,284.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $587.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $957.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

