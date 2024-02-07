Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 21,324 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. 3,264,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

