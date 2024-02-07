Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 24,534 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,534 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,222 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. 5,803,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,794. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

