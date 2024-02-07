Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,639 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,159,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $305,433,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 83,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,593 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 19,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

