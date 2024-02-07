Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,286 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 45.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 523,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 162,991 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $1,205,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 62.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 810,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,787,000 after purchasing an additional 92,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

ACN traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.05. 1,415,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,617. The company has a market cap of $230.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.16. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

