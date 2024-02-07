BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 74.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BHP Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 201.7% during the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,037. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

