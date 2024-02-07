Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,548.50

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,548.50 ($57.02) and last traded at GBX 4,520 ($56.66), with a volume of 1631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,525 ($56.73).

Bioventix Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,277.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,949.05. The company has a market cap of £235.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2,860.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce Hiscock bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,977 ($49.86) per share, for a total transaction of £676.09 ($847.55). In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,977 ($49.86) per share, for a total transaction of £676.09 ($847.55). Also, insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($52.65), for a total transaction of £2,604,000 ($3,264,385.11). Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

