Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,277.98

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,277.98 ($53.63) and traded as high as GBX 4,534 ($56.84). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,525 ($56.73), with a volume of 4,804 shares trading hands.

Bioventix Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,277.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,949.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,863.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventix

In related news, insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 17 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,977 ($49.86) per share, with a total value of £676.09 ($847.55). In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 17 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,977 ($49.86) per share, with a total value of £676.09 ($847.55). Also, insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($52.65), for a total transaction of £2,604,000 ($3,264,385.11). Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

