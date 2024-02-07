Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 6.4%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64. 482,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,386,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $680.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $262,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 855,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

See Also

